Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93.

