Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,838 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,838 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

