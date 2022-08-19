Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,407 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PWR opened at $144.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

