ATB Capital Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EIF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.20.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$48.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$51.56.

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.09%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

