Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Mizuho

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATRA. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $447.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Insider Activity

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $244,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

