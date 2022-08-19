Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells $20,743.72 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 4,124 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $20,743.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,176.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
ATRA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,190. The firm has a market cap of $447.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
