Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells $20,743.72 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 4,124 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $20,743.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,176.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

ATRA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,190. The firm has a market cap of $447.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

