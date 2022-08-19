Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $29,937.60 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 1,135,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,190. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $447.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

