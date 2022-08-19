Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon Sells 14,806 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

