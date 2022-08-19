Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird to $182.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $226.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.80. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

