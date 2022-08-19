Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Citigroup downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.01. The company had a trading volume of 66,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,598. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.42. The firm has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.