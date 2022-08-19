Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 464,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,113,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $394.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

