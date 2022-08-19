ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.96

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 14403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,615 ($19.51) to GBX 1,075 ($12.99) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

