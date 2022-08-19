Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target to $5.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Plus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

