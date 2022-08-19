Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target to $5.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Plus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of PSTV stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.