Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 146,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

In other news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,609.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,630,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 20.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.