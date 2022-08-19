Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.10. 677,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,235,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

