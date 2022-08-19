ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 72,436 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARC opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.29.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.93%.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.