APY.Finance (APY) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $432,479.87 and approximately $215.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00739911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

