Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00 billion-$17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.75 billion.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE APTV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.26. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.47.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,127,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

