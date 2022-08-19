Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.27. 9,426,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

