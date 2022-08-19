Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,426,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,029. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

