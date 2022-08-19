ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

