AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Hits $0.0124

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $564,615.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,283.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003720 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074578 BTC.

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net.

AnimalGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

