Analyzing Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) & Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Newmark Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.37 $98.84 million N/A N/A Newmark Group $2.91 billion 0.69 $750.73 million $1.63 6.90

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Newmark Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmark Group pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmark Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Douglas Elliman and Newmark Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newmark Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Douglas Elliman presently has a consensus target price of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.12%. Newmark Group has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.35%. Given Newmark Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Newmark Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Newmark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Newmark Group 10.19% 30.07% 9.86%

Summary

Newmark Group beats Douglas Elliman on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services. Its occupier services and products comprise tenant representation; real estate management technology systems; workplace and occupancy strategy; global corporate consulting; project management; account and transaction management; and lease administration and facilities management services. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers, as well as lenders and multi-national corporations. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 160 offices on four continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.