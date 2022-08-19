Analyzing a.k.a. Brands (AKA) and Its Competitors

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for a.k.a. Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 157 941 3065 40 2.71

Profitability

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 246.60%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 39.65%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -14.61% 357.93% -9.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -15.85 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $17.67 billion $937.12 million -4.36

a.k.a. Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands peers beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

