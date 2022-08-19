Analysts Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ted White purchased 23,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,878.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,038,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,864.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White bought 23,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,703,689 shares of company stock worth $3,587,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
VRCA opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $102.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.16. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $14.79.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
See Also
