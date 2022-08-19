Analysts Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ted White purchased 23,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,878.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,038,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,864.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White bought 23,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,703,689 shares of company stock worth $3,587,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

VRCA opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $102.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.16. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.