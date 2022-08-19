Analysts Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target at $96.00

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $21,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOVE opened at $36.38 on Friday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lovesac will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

