Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SGH stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

