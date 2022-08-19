AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 341 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $275.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.28 and a 200 day moving average of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.