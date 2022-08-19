AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.54 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,004,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,441,000 after buying an additional 718,092 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,881,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $131.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

