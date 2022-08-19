AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 28,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $469.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

