AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 683 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,324,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $56.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

