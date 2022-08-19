AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00740250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

