AlphaValue Lowers AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Buy

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXYGet Rating) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cheuvreux raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

ELUXY stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.15.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

