Alpha Quark Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.65 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and $8.65 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00006278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,784.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003646 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00071734 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

