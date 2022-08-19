Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ERH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,034. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.23.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)
