Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

