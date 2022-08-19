Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Price Performance

Air T stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.