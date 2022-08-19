Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aimia Stock Down 0.3 %
AIMFF stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Aimia has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.
About Aimia
