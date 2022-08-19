Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aimia Stock Down 0.3 %

AIMFF stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Aimia has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

