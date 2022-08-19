AgileThought (AGIL) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AgileThought to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.60% -5.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 52 406 918 8 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AgileThought and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

AgileThought presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.54%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 41.83%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s competitors have a beta of 1.77, indicating that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -7.09 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 23.72

AgileThought’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AgileThought competitors beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

