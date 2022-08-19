Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.22. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $50.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
