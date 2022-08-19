Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.22. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by $0.99. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.