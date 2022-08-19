AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.50.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $112.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after purchasing an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $58,666,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

