Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$55.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFN. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.92.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$41.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.92 and a 1 year high of C$44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$774.83 million and a P/E ratio of 73.25.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.