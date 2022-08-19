Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Overweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Affimed Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $6,953,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 686,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affimed by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 130,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 9,534.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

