Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.83 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000823 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

