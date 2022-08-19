Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) PT Lowered to €2,625.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €2,800.00 ($2,857.14) to €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,311.67.

Adyen Trading Down 3.6 %

ADYEY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 1,748,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,467. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

