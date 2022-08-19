Advisor OS LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.2% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 55,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 82.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.59. 36,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,018. The company has a market cap of $331.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

