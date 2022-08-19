Advisor OS LLC Buys 1,514 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.20. 96,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $233.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

