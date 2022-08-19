Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.81.

AAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Andy Mah sold 23,300 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$255,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,322,902.30. In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.87, for a total transaction of C$543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 828,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,006,816.78. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$255,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,434 shares in the company, valued at C$6,322,902.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,552.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.14 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.7115066 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

