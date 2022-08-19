Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Robert M. Klein Sells 20,553 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

WMS traded up $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.89. 763,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $79,003,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 663,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after purchasing an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $37,001,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

