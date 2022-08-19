Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2,268.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 74,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,320,948 shares of the software company’s stock worth $601,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 332,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $151,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $12.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.57. The company had a trading volume of 73,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,934. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.06 and its 200 day moving average is $423.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

